Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Issued By Roth Capital

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,618,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

