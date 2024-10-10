Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Boosted by Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

