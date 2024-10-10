A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Julie A. Barr Buys 25 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($202.20).
A.G. BARR Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BAG opened at GBX 624 ($8.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 686 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 639.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.65.
A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
