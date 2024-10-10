Analysts Offer Predictions for Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

HLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

HLMN stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

