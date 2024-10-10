Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) versus Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -76.48% -15.55% -7.41% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals -21,963.75% -1,901.11% -197.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cryoport and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cryoport currently has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.09%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,334.16%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cryoport.

Volatility & Risk

Cryoport has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cryoport and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $225.61 million 1.48 -$99.59 million ($2.47) -2.74 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 14.03 -$22.56 million ($22.44) -0.03

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cryoport beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

