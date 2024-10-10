Comparing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.29% 397.90% 9.19% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $118.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%.

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and InterCloud Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.92 billion 0.98 $375.00 million $6.10 16.00 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

TriNet Group beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

