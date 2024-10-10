Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) versus Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Head to Head Analysis

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 10 0 2.77 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus price target of $34.46, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.84 billion 0.96 $1.10 billion $3.80 7.84 Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Emergent Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 10.16% 23.57% 0.72% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Emergent Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

