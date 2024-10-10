Analyzing Traws Pharma (TRAW) and Its Peers

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) is one of 1,027 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Traws Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Traws Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traws Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Traws Pharma Competitors 7282 20255 47203 1117 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Traws Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Traws Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traws Pharma -60,641.14% -144.95% -633.17% Traws Pharma Competitors -3,643.85% -298.15% -32.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Traws Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Traws Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Traws Pharma $226,000.00 -$18.95 million -5.39 Traws Pharma Competitors $9.46 billion $148.07 million -4.50

Traws Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Traws Pharma. Traws Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Traws Pharma has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traws Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Traws Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Traws Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Traws Pharma rivals beat Traws Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza. It is also developing narazaciclib, a multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with cancer, with or without co-administration of letrozole to define the recommended phase 2 dose for further development in endometrial cancer; and oral rigosertib, which is administered alone or in combination for investigation in various cancers. The company was formerly known as Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Traws Pharma, Inc. in April 2024. Traws Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

