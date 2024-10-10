Head-To-Head Comparison: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Legend Oil and Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum 37.13% 16.33% 12.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Legend Oil and Gas and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Imperial Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Imperial Petroleum $147.51 million 0.79 $71.13 million $1.40 2.79

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Legend Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.