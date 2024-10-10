Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Head to Head Contrast

MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMEX Resources and Amplify Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMEX Resources N/A N/A N/A -0.11 0.00 Amplify Energy $311.56 million 0.88 $392.75 million $0.73 9.48

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than MMEX Resources. MMEX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMEX Resources N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MMEX Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MMEX Resources and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMEX Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than MMEX Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of MMEX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats MMEX Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMEX Resources

(Get Free Report)

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. MMEX Resources Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.