Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $125.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.53.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,258,000 after purchasing an additional 332,632 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter worth about $209,221,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revvity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $121.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
