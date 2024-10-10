Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) PT at $103.57

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

IDA opened at $100.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in IDACORP by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 44.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

