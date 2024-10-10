Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$16.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.96.

SKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total transaction of C$271,597.39. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. Insiders sold 45,407 shares of company stock valued at $498,860 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:SKE opened at C$11.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

