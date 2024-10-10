Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $16.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,192,000 after buying an additional 1,582,941 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,021 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 55.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Banc of California by 394.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 264,070 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

