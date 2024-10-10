TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$24.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

Several research firms recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

Insider Transactions at TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marc Parent acquired 10,530 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock opened at C$22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.04 and a 12-month high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0598971 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.