Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) PT at C$39.18

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Also, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE:MFC opened at C$40.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.61. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 4.001004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

