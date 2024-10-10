Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $20.00

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

