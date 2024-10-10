Analysts Set Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target at $66.13

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.13.

JANX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,839,742. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,767 shares of company stock worth $17,857,979. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

