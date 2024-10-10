Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $49.81

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $11,277,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in DraftKings by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

