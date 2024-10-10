Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,363.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,363.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,450.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,424.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,388.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

