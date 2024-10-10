Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $189.86

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 23,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,896,000 after buying an additional 1,582,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,782,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $166.57 on Monday. WESCO International has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

