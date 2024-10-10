Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $17.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

AMLX opened at $3.39 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,163.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,454 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.