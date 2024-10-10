Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$11.83

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:CG opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.