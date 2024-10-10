Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$31.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$29.06 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.97.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6869159 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

