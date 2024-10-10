Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSM opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

