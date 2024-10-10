Elevance Health (ELV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $9.74 per share for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY24 guidance at at least $37.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevance Health stock opened at $493.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $435.99 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.17 and a 200-day moving average of $529.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

