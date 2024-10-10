ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.8 %
MAN opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
