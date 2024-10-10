ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

MAN opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

