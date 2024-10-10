Miles Ingrey-Counter Purchases 12 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,249 ($16.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.88 ($196.15).
Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 13 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £157.43 ($206.03).
Avon Protection Trading Down 0.5 %
AVON opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.10) on Thursday. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 601 ($7.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,237.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,245.85. The stock has a market cap of £369 million, a PE ratio of -2,795.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.
About Avon Protection
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
