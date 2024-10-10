ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average daily volume of 1,636 call options.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.7 %

ZTO opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

