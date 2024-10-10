Investors Purchase High Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 342% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,339 put options.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $530.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

