Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 718% compared to the average volume of 612 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.7 %
PRAX stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.93.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
