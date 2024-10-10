MSC Industrial Direct Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,415% compared to the average daily volume of 450 call options.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

