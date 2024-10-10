Dropbox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical volume of 2,760 call options.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,666,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,043,675. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,212. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,761,000 after acquiring an additional 506,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 63.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,981 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 314,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Dropbox has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

