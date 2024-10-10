Oracle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 106,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 74,051 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $178.20 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.