Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,327% compared to the typical volume of 283 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

