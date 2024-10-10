Celsius Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 75,150 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 46,100 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Celsius Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

