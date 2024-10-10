Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the typical volume of 1,873 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POET
POET Technologies Price Performance
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.