Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the typical volume of 1,873 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.30.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

