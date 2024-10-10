Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 106,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 83,130 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,994 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

