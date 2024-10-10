Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PENN Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 41,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 19,292 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.75 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

