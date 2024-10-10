Investors Buy Large Volume of Fulcrum Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,522% compared to the average daily volume of 1,854 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FULC shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.