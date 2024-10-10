Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $56.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tetra Tech traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 41420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

