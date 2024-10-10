Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.65. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 1,328,089 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 203.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

