Fastenal (FAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAST

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.