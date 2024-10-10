F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
NYSE FNB opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.
Get Our Latest Report on F.N.B.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.