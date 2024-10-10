F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

