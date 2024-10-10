Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

