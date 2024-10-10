KeyCorp (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

