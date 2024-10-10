Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFC stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

