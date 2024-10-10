Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

