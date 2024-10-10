Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.600-1.640 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of -438.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PINE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

