Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.600-1.640 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of -438.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.
Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on PINE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.