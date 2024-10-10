Stock Buyback Program Declared by Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Board of Directors

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Down 25.8 %

NASDAQ NISN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

